The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CS June Result 2026 for the professional program. Candidates who have appeared for the professional program (syllabus 2022) can check the result through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS June Result 2026 for professional program out at icsi.edu, check marksheet and toppers list here

The top three rank holders are:

Rank 1: Khushi Agarwal, Sania Sameer Khan

Rank 2: Vidhushi Garg

Rank 3: Harkiran Kaur

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

Direct link to check ICSI CS June Result 2026

ICSI CS June Result 2026: How to check Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on ICSI CS June Result 2026 for professional program link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.