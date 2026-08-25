ICSI CS June Result 2026 for professional program out at icsi.edu, check marksheet and toppers list here
ICSI CS June Result 2026 for professional program has been released. The direct link to check result is given here.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CS June Result 2026 for the professional program. Candidates who have appeared for the professional program (syllabus 2022) can check the result through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
The top three rank holders are:
Rank 1: Khushi Agarwal, Sania Sameer Khan
Rank 2: Vidhushi Garg
Rank 3: Harkiran Kaur
The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.
Direct link to check ICSI CS June Result 2026
ICSI CS June Result 2026: How to check
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
2. Click on ICSI CS June Result 2026 for professional program link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More