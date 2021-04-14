IND USA
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply for 160 posts on sssb.punjab.gov.in(Shutterstock)
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply for 160 posts on sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB will recruit candidates for Clerk posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of PSSSB on sssb.punjab.gov.in. Details here.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 10:20 AM IST

Subordinate Service Selection Board Punjab, PSSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Clerk (Legal) posts. Candidates who are interested for the post can apply for the post through the official site of PSSSB on sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till May 10, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 160 posts in the organization. The application fees can be paid by the candidates till May 13, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should possess graduation degree in Law. Qualifies a competitive test to be held by the recruiting authority and Qualifies a test in Punjabi and English typing to be held by the recruiting authority at the speed of thirty words per minute or at such speed as may be specified by the Punjab Government from time to time and other conditions applicable as per the Punjab Civil Services. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 37 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees for general category candidates is 1000/-, SC, BC and EWS category is 250/-, Handicapped is 500/- and Ex-service Self and Dependent is 200/-.


