Punjab and Haryana HC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 759 vacancies

employment news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 12:42 PM IST

Punjab and Haryana HC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 759 vacancies of clerk in High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

ByHT Education Desk

The application process to fil 759 vacancies of clerk in High Court of Punjab and Haryana will end today, August 27. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website at sssc.gov.in.

The exam will most likely take place in the months of October and November in 2022. Candidates are advised to frequently check the S.S.S.C.'s official website (www.sssc.gov.in) for updates.

Punjab and Haryana HC Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 759 vacancies of clerk.

Punjab and Haryana HC Recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 37 years as on January 1 2022.

Punjab and Haryana HC Recruitment 2022 educational qualification: The applicant must hold a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, or an equivalent degree from an accredited university. He or she should have passed the matriculation test with Punjabi as one of the subjects and should be proficient in using computers.

Here's the direct link to apply

Punjab and Haryana HC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at sssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link

Fill the application form Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

