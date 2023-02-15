Punjab Police Constable Recruitment: Registration begins today for 1746 posts

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: The online application process for 1,746 Constable vacancies in Punjab Police will begin today, February 15. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on punjabpolice.gov.in 7 PM onwards. The last date for submitting registration and application forms is March 8 (11:55 pm).

Of the total vacancies, 570 posts are reserved for women candidates.

The lower age limit of candidates is 18 years and the upper age limit is 28 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates. The cut-off date for determining candidates' age is January 1, 2023.

Minimum educational qualification for Constable posts is 10+2 or equivalent as on January 1, 2023. In case of ex-servicemen, the minimum educational qualification is Matriculation.

All candidates must have passed Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language specified by the Punjab Government.

Physical standards of male candidates is height of 5 feet 7 inches and for female candidates, it is 5 feet 2 inches.

Selection of candidates will be done in three stages. Stage-I will consist of two computer based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type papers.

Stage-II will consist of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) and stage-III will be document scrutiny.

For more details, check the notification here.