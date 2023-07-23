Quality Council of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 553 Group A and other posts till Aug 4

Quality Council of India has invited applications for 553 Group A and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 4. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at qcin.org. The preliminary answer key will be released on August 14. The preliminary examination will be conducted on September 3. Quality Council of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 553 Group A and other post

Examination fee: The examination fee is ₹1000 for candidates belonging to the General category and OBC category. For candidates belonging to SC /ST category, PWD/ Differently abled (PH) category and women applicants (from all categories) and any other person, the examination fee is ₹500.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 553 vacancies under various disciplines.

Age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 35 years.

Examination pattern: The Examination will consist of three phases as follows:

Preliminary Examination for screening of candidates for the main examination;

Mains Examination for shortlisting of candidates for Interviews; and interviews.

Quality Council of India Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at qcin.org

On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION 2023 FOR THE POSTS OF EXAMINER OF PATENTS & DESIGNS”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.