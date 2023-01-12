Rajasthan Home Guard Department to recruit 3842 Home Guard posts, details here

Rajasthan Home Guard Department has invited applications from candidates to apply for Home Guard posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Rajasthan Home Guard Department at home.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process begins today, January 12, 2023 and will end on February 11, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 3842 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have passed Class 8. The complete details on educational qualification and age limit should be available on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates followed by physical efficiency test, then physical standard test and written exam.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹250/- for General and OBC category and ₹200/- for SC/ST/ EWS and MBC category. Candidates can pay the fees through the online mode i.e., through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Rajasthan Home Guard Department.