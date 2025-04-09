Menu Explore
Rajasthan Jail Prahari admit card 2025 released, direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 09, 2025 08:57 AM IST

Candidates who have applied for this recruitment drive can download the admit card from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released admit card for the Jail Prahari recruitment examination, 2025. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment drive can download the admit card from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The direct link is given below.

Rajasthan Jail Prahari admit card 2025 released
Rajasthan Jail Prahari admit card 2025 released

Rajasthan Jail Prahari admit card 2025: Direct link

Candidates need to use their application numbers and dates of birth to download the Rajasthan Jail Prahari admit card. These are the steps they need to follow:

How to download Rajasthan Jail Prahari admit card 2025?

  1. Open the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the admit card tab.
  3. Open the Prahari admit card 2025 link.
  4. Enter your login details.
  5. Submit and download the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check that their personal information such as name, photo, signature, etc. are mentioned correctly. If there is any error, they should report it to the board.

The admit card will also contain important instructions which candidates need to follow on the day of the examination.

The recruitment exam will be held on April 12 in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates need to reach the venue two hours before the exam starts so that they can pass the security check and arrive at their seats in time.

Entry inside the exam venue will be allowed up to one hour before the exam's start time. Once the gates are closed, no candidate will be allowed to enter under any circumstances.

Candidates must bring the admit card, Aadhar card with photograph (original, with date of birth mentioned) for identification. PAN card, driving license, passport will be accepted as identity proof under special circumstances, RSSB said.

For more information, candidates can visit the board's official website.

