RSSB Prahari Admit Card 2024 release date announced at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check hall ticket date here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced RSSB Prahari Admit Card 2024 release date. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSB Prahari Admit Card 2024 release date announced at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in(Unsplash)

The Prahari hall ticket will be available to candidates on April 8, 2025. All registered candidates can download the admit card from the RSSB's official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in through their SSO ID.

RSSB Prahari Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

1. Enter Url https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/rectlogingetadmitcard

2. Click on Get Admit Card Option.

3. Click on Get Admit Card Option of Recruitment to download the admit card.

4. Enter Your Application number and DOB

5. Click submit and your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination for Prahari post will be held on April 12, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

All those candidates who will appear for the examination should report to the exa centre 2 hours before the scheduled time of the examination. Entry to the examination centre will be allowed only 1 hour before the scheduled time of the examination. The entrance of the examination centre will be closed exactly 1 hour before and after that candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre under any circumstances.

Candidates will have to carry their provisional e-admit card, an original photo identity card and Aadhar card to the exam centre.

Dress code

1. Male candidates can wear half/full sleeve shirt/T-shirt, kurta pajama, pants.

2. Female candidates can wear salwar suit, dupatta or saree, half/full sleeve kurta/blouse and simple rubber band in hair.

3. Slippers, sandals, shoes and socks up to the ankles will be allowed.

4. Candidates can come wearing full sleeve kurta, shirt, blouse etc. but will not be allowed to wear big buttons, metal buttons, any type of brooch (jadau pin) or badge or flower etc. in their attire.

5. Any kind of jewellary like other types of bangles, earrings, rings, bracelets are not allowed except thin bangles of lakh/glass

6. Candidates are not allowed to wear any type of watch, sun-cuffs, hair pin, amulet, cap/hat, scarf, stole, shawl, muffler.