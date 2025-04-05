Rajasthan Pashu Parichar result available on RSSB website, direct link here

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result: The link to check Pashu Parichar or Animal Attendant exam result is available on the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the merit list online at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The direct link is given below. Rajasthan Pashu Parichar result is available on RSSB website(Screenshot, official website)

Here is the direct link to check the Rajasthan Pashu Parichar result

Next, shortlisted candidates will appear for the document verification round.

How to check RSMSSB Rajasthan Pashu Parichar/Animal Attendant result 2025?

Go to the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the result section. Click on the Pashu Parichar or Animal Attendant result link. Check your result using your roll number.

RSSB conducted the Rajasthan Animal Attendant recruitment exam on December 1, 2, and 3, 2024, in three shifts. This recruitment examination was for 6,433 vacancies.

On the exam day, candidates had to carry the admit card, original Aadhar card with photograph and date of birth to the exam venue. Other photo identity cards such as PAN, voter ID, passport or driving license were accepted only under special circumstances.

They also had to bring a recent, colour photograph (of 2.5 cm x 2.5 cm size) and a blue ballpoint pen to the exam venue.

Watches, pens (other than blue ballpoint), water bottles, purses, bags, geometry or pencil boxes, plastic pouches, calculators, notepads, pen drives, rubber, log tables, scanners, books, whiteners, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, slides, rulers, any type of communication device, weapons, etc. were banned prohibited inside the exam hall.

