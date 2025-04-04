Pashu Parichar Result 2025: Where, how to check RSMSSB Rajasthan Animal Attendant results

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) was scheduled to announce the Pashu Parichar or Animal Attendant recruitment exam result yesterday, April 4. This date was mentioned in the exam calendar of the board. Pashu Parichar Result: How to check RSMSSB Rajasthan Animal Attendant results when announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a few media reports, the result has been announced. However, as of now, the link to check the result is not available on the official websites.

When available, candidates will be able to check their results on the following websites-

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

To check the result online, candidates need to follow these steps-

How to check RSMSSB Rajasthan Pashu Parichar or Animal Attendant result 2025?

Go to the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Open the Pashu Parichar or Animal Attendant result link. Enter the requested login details. Submit and check your result.

RSSB held the Rajasthan Animal Attendant recruitment exam conducted on December 1, 2, and 3, 2024 at test centres across the state.

Candidates had to bring the printed admit card, original Aadhar card containing your photograph and date of birth to the exam venue. Other photo identity cards such as PAN, voter ID, passport or driving license were accepted only under special circumstances.

They also had to bring a recent, colour photograph (2.5 cm x 2.5 cm) and a blue ballpoint pen to the exam venue.

Watches, pens (other than blue ballpoint), water bottles, purses, bags, geometry or pencil boxes, plastic pouches, calculators, notepads, pen drives, rubber, log tables, scanners, books, whiteners, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, slides, rulers, any type of communication device, weapons, etc. were strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Through this recruitment drive, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board aims to fill over 6,000 vacancies.