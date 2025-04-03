Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025 releasing today: How to check RSSB Pashu Parichar Result when released

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSSB, is expected to release the result of Rajasthan Animal Attendant Exam soon. When released, candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025 will be released today, check the steps to download the RSSB Pashu Parichar results when released.

Notably, Chairman of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Alok Raj said in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) that results of Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Exams is planned for April 3, 2025.

The Rajasthan Animal Attendant was conducted on December 1, 2, and 3, 2024 across the state.

Through this recruitment drive, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board aims to fill a a total of 6433 Animal Attendant posts. In a addition to this, 499 posts were added recently, according to media reports.

RSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: How to download results

When released, candidates will be able to download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download the RSSB Animal Attendant Results 2025. Enter your login credentials and submit. Check your results displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.