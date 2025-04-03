WBJEE Admit Card 2025: West Bengal JEE hall tickets releasing on this date, here's how to download

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB will release the WBJEE Admit Card 2025 on April 17, 2025. The hall ticket for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination when released can be downloaded by appearing candidates from the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Admit Card 2025: West Bengal JEE hall tickets releasing on this date(Unsplash)

As per the WBJEE 2025 timetable, the admit card will be available on the website from April 17 to April 27, 2025 till 2 pm.

Candidates must bring a printed admit card to the exam. Candidates must avoid inadvertently mutilating or tarnishing admit cards. Mutilated, deformed, or filthy admit cards may disqualify candidates.

WBJEE 2025 examination will be held on April 27, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper I will be Mathematics, and Paper 2 will be Physics and Chemistry. WBJEE will be held in two shifts: Paper 1 will be held in the morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Paper 2 will be held in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each question. There will be three categories of questions in each subject.

WBJEE Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEEB will conduct a one-time OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2025) for admission to Undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture for the 2025-26 academic session in various universities and institutes across West Bengal.