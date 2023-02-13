Rajasthan RSMSSB CHO admit card 2022 releasing today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CHO Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will issue admit card for the Community Health Officer recruitment examination, or RSMSSB CHO 2022 today, February 13. Candidates can download it from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, once published.

The admit card download link will also be available on the Rajasthan recruitment portal: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam for CHO posts is scheduled for February 19. It will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Through this recruitment drive, RSMSSB aims to fill a total of 3531 Community Health Officer vacancies in the state.

To download RSMSSB Rajasthan CHO admit card, follow these steps:

RSMSSB CHO admit card: How to download

Go to the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, or the Rajasthan recruitment portal: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, open the admit card download link.

Key in your login credentials.

RSMSSB CHO admit card will be displayed after logging in.

Download and take a print out for future reference.