Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: 1075 vacancies for various posts notified

Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) on Monday released an official notification for the recruitment of Engineers, Accounts Officers, Personnel Officers, Junior Chemists, and Informatics Assistants in State Power Companies of Rajasthan on its official website. The online registration process will commence on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

After the application process, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at energy.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1075 vacancies, out of which, 946 vacancies are for Junior Engineer-I, 46 for Informatics Assistant, 39 for Assistant Engineer, 27 for Junior Chemist, 11 for Accounts Officers, and 6 for Personnel Officers.

Detailed advertisements describing terms & conditions, eligibility criteria viz. age, requisite educational qualification & admissible relaxations, salary, procedure of filling-up online application, selection procedure, etc., are available on following websites:

energy.rajasthan.gov.in

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvunl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvpnl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl

Direct link to the detailed notifications.