RBI Experts Recruitment 2025: Apply for 93 Analyst and other posts at rbi.org.in, details here

The Reserve Bank of India, RBI has invited applications for Analyst and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 93 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply is January 6, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Data Scientist: 2 posts

2. Data Engineer: 2 posts

3. IT Security Expert: 7 posts

4. IT System Administrator: 5 posts

5. IT Project Administrator: 3 posts

6. AI / ML Specialist: 3 posts

7. IT - Cyber Security Analyst: 5 posts

8. Network Administrator: 3 posts

9. Project Manager: 4 posts

10. Market & Liquidity Risk Specialist: 1 post

11. IT - Cyber Security Analyst: 13 posts

12. Operational Risk Analyst: 2 posts

13. Analyst: 4 posts

14. Risk Analyst: 5 posts

15. Accounts Specialist: 5 posts

16. Risk Assessment & Data Analyst: 2 posts

17. Policy Research Analyst: 2 posts

18. Business & Financial Risk Analyst: 6 posts

19. Data Engineer: 2 posts

20. Data Analyst: 1 post

21. Banking Domain Specialist: 1 post

22. Data Scientist: 2 posts

23. Bank Examiner: 1 post

24. Senior Bank Examiner: 1 post

25. Data Scientist: 4 posts

26. Credit Risk Specialist: 4 posts

27. Programme Coordinator: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process Selection for the posts will be through preliminary screening / shortlisting by a Screening Committee followed by document verification and an interview. The final decision for shortlisting the candidates for the interview/selection lies with the RBI Services Board. The shortlisted candidates shall be issued an Interview Call Letter through e-mail.