RBI Experts Recruitment 2025: Apply for 93 Analyst and other posts at rbi.org.in, details here
RBI will recruit for expert posts. The last date to apply for 93 Analyst and other posts is January 6, 2025.
The Reserve Bank of India, RBI has invited applications for Analyst and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 93 posts in the organisation.
The last date to apply is January 6, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
1. Data Scientist: 2 posts
2. Data Engineer: 2 posts
3. IT Security Expert: 7 posts
4. IT System Administrator: 5 posts
5. IT Project Administrator: 3 posts
6. AI / ML Specialist: 3 posts
7. IT - Cyber Security Analyst: 5 posts
8. Network Administrator: 3 posts
9. Project Manager: 4 posts
10. Market & Liquidity Risk Specialist: 1 post
11. IT - Cyber Security Analyst: 13 posts
12. Operational Risk Analyst: 2 posts
13. Analyst: 4 posts
14. Risk Analyst: 5 posts
15. Accounts Specialist: 5 posts
16. Risk Assessment & Data Analyst: 2 posts
17. Policy Research Analyst: 2 posts
18. Business & Financial Risk Analyst: 6 posts
19. Data Engineer: 2 posts
20. Data Analyst: 1 post
21. Banking Domain Specialist: 1 post
22. Data Scientist: 2 posts
23. Bank Examiner: 1 post
24. Senior Bank Examiner: 1 post
25. Data Scientist: 4 posts
26. Credit Risk Specialist: 4 posts
27. Programme Coordinator: 2 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
Selection for the posts will be through preliminary screening / shortlisting by a Screening Committee followed by document verification and an interview. The final decision for shortlisting the candidates for the interview/selection lies with the RBI Services Board. The shortlisted candidates shall be issued an Interview Call Letter through e-mail.
Application Fees
The application fee is ₹100/- + GST for SC/ST/PwBD category, ₹600+ GST for GEN/OBC/EWS category candidates. Application Fee/Intimation Charges once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBI.
