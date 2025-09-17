RGIPT Recruitment 2025: Apply for 25 regular non-teaching posts across three campuses
The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) has announced recruitment for a range of regular non-teaching positions. The posts are open at its campuses in Jais (Uttar Pradesh), Sivasagar (Assam), and Bengaluru (Karnataka).
The online application window is open until 30 September 2025 (11:55 pm) at rgiptnt.samarth.edu.in
Candidates are advised to apply early to avoid last-minute rush.
Vacancies and pay levels
The advertisement lists openings from entry-level to senior administrative roles. Key posts include Registrar and Finance Officer (Level-14), Deputy Registrar (Level-12), Medical Officer (Level-11), Assistant Registrar (Level-10), Superintendent and Technical Superintendent (Level-06), Assistant and Technician (Level-03), among others.
The upper age limit varies by post: for example, Registrar/Finance Officer – 57 years, Deputy Registrar – 50 years, Superintendent/Technical Superintendent – 35 years, and Assistant/Technician – 30 years.
Eligibility
Qualifications depend on the post. Senior administrative roles generally require a Master’s degree with at least 55% marks and significant experience in a university or government set-up. Technical positions require relevant engineering or science qualifications and practical experience in areas such as computer science, electronics, mechanical, robotics, or fire and safety.
Selection process
Candidates may face a written test, computer test, or interview, depending on the position. There may be negative marking in written exams. Applicants already employed in government or public sector organisations must submit a No Objection Certificate.
Key points for applicants
Applications are online only; no paper forms will be accepted.
Selected candidates can be transferred between campuses if needed.
Reservation rules for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD categories apply.
Note: For detailed qualifications, experience requirements, and the complete list of vacancies, visit the RGIPT official website at www.rgipt.ac.in
