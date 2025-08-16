RITES Recruitment 2025: Apply for 30 posts of senior technical assistant by August 23
RITES Recruitment 2025: Application process underway for 30 posts of Senior Technical Assistant. Apply online at rites.com/Career until August 23, 2025.
RITES Recruitment 2025: RITES Limited, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has invited applications for 30 posts of Senior Technical Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at rites.com/Career until August 23, 2025.
Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 30
Category-wise: UR – 15, EWS – 03, OBC (NCL) – 05, SC – 04, ST – 03
Maximum Age: 40 years (as on last date of application)
Pay Scale: ₹29,735 per month (gross pay; may vary by posting)
Eligibility
Essential Qualification: Full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering with at least:
50% marks for General/EWS candidates (and others applying under UR category)
45% marks for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwBD)
Bihar ties up with IIT Delhi to train engineers in AI-powered bridge design and monitoring
Minimum Post Qualification Work experience in relevant filed:
Experience: Minimum 2 years post-qualification work experience in either: PSC Sleeper Plant (Production/Material Testing/Inspection/Quality Assurance/Quality Control) or Reinforced Cement Concrete Construction works
Diploma must be from an AICTE/BTE recognised institution or university.
Application Fee
General/OBC: ₹300 + taxes
EWS/SC/ST/PwBD: ₹100 + taxes
Selection Process
The selection will be based on a written test only.
Exam Date: August 30, 2025
Admit Card Release: August 26, 2025
Education Ministry offers 5 free Artificial Intelligence courses on SWAYAM
Exam Pattern:
125 objective-type questions (1 mark each)
Duration: 2.5 hours
No negative marking
Qualifying Marks: 50% for UR/EWS, 45% for reserved categories
100% weightage will be given to the written test score
Document verification will be carried out after the exam, and only those meeting eligibility conditions will be considered for appointment. Final selection is subject to medical fitness as per RITES rules.
Important Dates
Application Start: August 1, 2025
Last Date to Apply: August 23, 2025
Admit Card Release: August 26, 2025
Written Exam: August 30, 2025
CBSE approves open-book exams for Class 9 from 2026-27: Report
How to Apply
Candidates must apply online through the official website: rites.com/Career. For more details, applicants are advised to check the official notification before applying.
Note: Candidates must ensure that they are meeting Educational Qualification, Total Experience and Relevant Experience criteria as mentioned in the notification. Candidates not satisfying the stated criteria will be disqualified at a time of Joining.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News