RITES Recruitment 2025: Apply for 30 posts of senior technical assistant by August 23

RITES Recruitment 2025: RITES Limited, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has invited applications for 30 posts of Senior Technical Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at rites.com/Career until August 23, 2025. The job description asked candidates to apply only if they can work under pressure without losing precision.(Representational)

Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 30

Category-wise: UR – 15, EWS – 03, OBC (NCL) – 05, SC – 04, ST – 03

Maximum Age: 40 years (as on last date of application)

Pay Scale: ₹29,735 per month (gross pay; may vary by posting)

Eligibility

Essential Qualification: Full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering with at least:

50% marks for General/EWS candidates (and others applying under UR category)

45% marks for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwBD)

Minimum Post Qualification Work experience in relevant filed:

Experience: Minimum 2 years post-qualification work experience in either: PSC Sleeper Plant (Production/Material Testing/Inspection/Quality Assurance/Quality Control) or Reinforced Cement Concrete Construction works

Diploma must be from an AICTE/BTE recognised institution or university.

Application Fee

General/OBC: ₹300 + taxes

EWS/SC/ST/PwBD: ₹100 + taxes

Selection Process

The selection will be based on a written test only.

Exam Date: August 30, 2025

Admit Card Release: August 26, 2025

Exam Pattern:

125 objective-type questions (1 mark each)

Duration: 2.5 hours

No negative marking

Qualifying Marks: 50% for UR/EWS, 45% for reserved categories

100% weightage will be given to the written test score

Document verification will be carried out after the exam, and only those meeting eligibility conditions will be considered for appointment. Final selection is subject to medical fitness as per RITES rules.

Important Dates

Application Start: August 1, 2025

Last Date to Apply: August 23, 2025

Admit Card Release: August 26, 2025

Written Exam: August 30, 2025

How to Apply

Candidates must apply online through the official website: rites.com/Career. For more details, applicants are advised to check the official notification before applying.

Note: Candidates must ensure that they are meeting Educational Qualification, Total Experience and Relevant Experience criteria as mentioned in the notification. Candidates not satisfying the stated criteria will be disqualified at a time of Joining.