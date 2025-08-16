Bihar ties up with IIT Delhi to train engineers in AI-powered bridge design and monitoring
The programme, starting in September 2025, is part of the newly approved Bihar State Bridge Management & Maintenance Policy, 2025.
In a major initiative to make its roads and bridges safer while also improving the technical expertise of its engineers, Bihar’s Road Construction Department (RCD) has partnered with IIT Delhi to launch a six-month certification programme in AI-driven bridge design, monitoring and maintenance.
The programme, starting in September 2025, is part of the recently approved Bihar State Bridge Management & Maintenance Policy, 2025. It aims to cut reliance on private consultants, strengthen in-house skills, and ensure long-term safety of bridges across the state.
Over 100 government engineers will undergo training to use drones, sensors and AI tools for assessing bridge health.
Modules will cover:
Computing Bridge Health Index (BHI) scores through AI/ML analysis of drone and sensor data
Real-time monitoring using strain gauges and tilt meters
Applying algorithm-based Maintenance Priority Index (MPI) models for efficient repair planning
The policy also mandates drone inspections for all state-maintained bridges.
Alongside training, the government will establish a Bridge Design Cell under Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL). This in-house facility will design bridges, culverts and retaining walls, potentially saving the state over ₹65 crore annually and reducing project delays. Discussions are also underway with the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) to design additional training programmes in road and bridge structures, creating a pool of specialised engineers.
“The future of infrastructure lies in technology and self-reliance,” said Bihar Public Works Minister Nitin Nabin.
Deployment of trained engineers will begin in 2025–26 with real-time monitoring of 85 bridges audited by IIT Delhi and IIT Patna, as per a press statement issued on Friday.
