Bihar ties up with IIT Delhi to train engineers in AI-powered bridge design and monitoring

In a major initiative to make its roads and bridges safer while also improving the technical expertise of its engineers, Bihar’s Road Construction Department (RCD) has partnered with IIT Delhi to launch a six-month certification programme in AI-driven bridge design, monitoring and maintenance. Over 100 government engineers will undergo training to use drones, sensors and AI tools for assessing bridge health.

The programme, starting in September 2025, is part of the recently approved Bihar State Bridge Management & Maintenance Policy, 2025. It aims to cut reliance on private consultants, strengthen in-house skills, and ensure long-term safety of bridges across the state.

Modules will cover:

Computing Bridge Health Index (BHI) scores through AI/ML analysis of drone and sensor data

Real-time monitoring using strain gauges and tilt meters

Applying algorithm-based Maintenance Priority Index (MPI) models for efficient repair planning

The policy also mandates drone inspections for all state-maintained bridges.

Alongside training, the government will establish a Bridge Design Cell under Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL). This in-house facility will design bridges, culverts and retaining walls, potentially saving the state over ₹65 crore annually and reducing project delays. Discussions are also underway with the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) to design additional training programmes in road and bridge structures, creating a pool of specialised engineers.

“The future of infrastructure lies in technology and self-reliance,” said Bihar Public Works Minister Nitin Nabin.

Deployment of trained engineers will begin in 2025–26 with real-time monitoring of 85 bridges audited by IIT Delhi and IIT Patna, as per a press statement issued on Friday.

