NEET-MDS 2025 cut-offs lowered: NBEMS announces revised qualifying scores

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the qualifying scores for NEET-MDS 2025 after the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) ordered a reduction in the minimum percentile requirement. The qualifying percentiles for all categories have been lowered by 19.863 points, as per the Dental Council of India’s MDS Regulations, 2017, and its 2018 amendment. The NEET-MDS 2025 results were declared on May 15, 2025. For the current academic session (2025–26), the updated qualifying criteria and corresponding cut-off scores (out of 960) are given below.

NEET-MDS 2025 cut-offs lowered

NBEMS clarified that this revision will not impact the ranks already published on May 15, 2025. Candidature will remain provisional until all eligibility conditions mentioned in the NEET-MDS 2025 information bulletin are met, including Face ID/Biometric verification where required.

Aspirants have been advised to regularly check the Medical Counselling Committee’s official website — www.mcc.nic.in — for updates on counselling schedules. For further assistance, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or submit queries through its communication portal at exam.natboard.edu.in.