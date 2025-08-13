Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Calicut University Result 2025 declared for 2nd and 4th Semester exams, here's direct link to check marks

Updated on: Aug 13, 2025 08:33 pm IST

Calicut University Result 2025: The University of Calicut has announced the results for the 2nd and 4th Semester examinations on its official website.

Calicut University Result 2025: Students who appeared in these exams can check and download their marksheets at uoc.ac.in by entering their register number.(Unsplash/For representation)
The results have been declared for:

Fourth Semester B.Com–Professional (CUCBCSS) – Regular/Supplementary Examinations, April 2025

Fourth Semester M.Sc. Environmental Science (CCSS) – April 2025 (2023 Admission)

Fourth Semester B.Com/BBA/BTHM/BHA/BHD (CBCSS) – Regular/Supplementary Examinations, April 2025

Fourth Semester BTA (CBCSS) – Regular/Supplementary Examinations, April 2025 (2022 Admission onwards)

Second Semester B.Ed One-Time Regular Supplementary Examination – September 2024 (2018, 2019, 2020 Admissions)

Students who appeared in these exams can check and download their marksheets at uoc.ac.in by entering their register number.

How to Download Calicut University Result 2025

Visit the official website — uoc.ac.in

Go to the “Examination” tab and click on “Results”

Select your semester and session

Enter your registration number to view your result

Download the result for future reference

Direct Link: Click here to check Calicut University Result 2025

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
