Calicut University Result 2025 declared for 2nd and 4th Semester exams, here's direct link to check marks

Calicut University Result 2025: The University of Calicut has announced the results for the 2nd and 4th Semester examinations on its official website. Calicut University Result 2025: Students who appeared in these exams can check and download their marksheets at uoc.ac.in by entering their register number.(Unsplash/For representation)

The results have been declared for:

Fourth Semester B.Com–Professional (CUCBCSS) – Regular/Supplementary Examinations, April 2025

Fourth Semester M.Sc. Environmental Science (CCSS) – April 2025 (2023 Admission)

Fourth Semester B.Com/BBA/BTHM/BHA/BHD (CBCSS) – Regular/Supplementary Examinations, April 2025

Fourth Semester BTA (CBCSS) – Regular/Supplementary Examinations, April 2025 (2022 Admission onwards)

Second Semester B.Ed One-Time Regular Supplementary Examination – September 2024 (2018, 2019, 2020 Admissions)

How to Download Calicut University Result 2025

Visit the official website — uoc.ac.in

Go to the “Examination” tab and click on “Results”

Select your semester and session

Enter your registration number to view your result

Download the result for future reference

Direct Link: Click here to check Calicut University Result 2025