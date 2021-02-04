RPSC Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021: 857 vacancies notified, check details
- The online registration process for the Rajasthan Police SI recruitment will begin on February 9, 2021.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander posts on its official website. The online registration process for the Rajasthan Police SI recruitment will begin on February 9, 2021.
Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 12 pm.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 857 vacancies, out of which, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non TSP), 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non TSP), and 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP).
Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/ BC/ OBC (Other State) will have to pay an application fee of ₹350, while the OBC, BC candidates of Rajasthan will pay ₹250. For SC/ ST/ PH Candidates, the registration fee is ₹150.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
