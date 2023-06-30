Rajasthan Public Service Commission will start the registration process for RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023 on July 1, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive Exam 2023 can do it through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply(File Photo)

The last date to apply for the exam is till July 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 905 vacancies.

Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have a degree from a recognised university or its equivalent qualification. Candidates who are appearing for their final exam this year or have appeared and results are awaited can also apply, provided they get their degrees before the RAS Mains exam.

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023 link.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.