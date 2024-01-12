RPSC recruitment 2024: Apply for 200 Asst Professor posts from January 22
RPSC notifies vacancies for Assistant Professor 2024 posts.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified vacancies for Assistant Professor 2024 posts in various subjects. The applictaion process will commence on January 22 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies for Assistant Professor 2024.
Hindi: 37
English: 27
Political Science: 05
History: 03
Samanaya Sanskrit: 38
Sahitya: 41
Vyakaran: 36
Dharmshastra: 03
Jyotish Ganit: 02
Yajurved: 02
Jyotish Falit: 01
Rigved: 01
Samanay Darshan: 01
Bhasha Vigyan: 02
Yoga Vigyaan: 01
RPSC recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 and 40 years.
RPSC recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category applicants shall pay ₹400 at the time of application, while candidates from General/Unreserved categories must pay an examination fee of ₹600.
For more information candidates can check the detailed notification below: