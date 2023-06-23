Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC to recruit for 1913 Assistant Professor posts, registration begins on June 26 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC to recruit for 1913 Assistant Professor posts, registration begins on June 26 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 23, 2023 08:23 AM IST

RPSC will recruit for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from June 26, 2023 onwards.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1913 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on June 26 and will end on July 25, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Botany: 70 posts
  • Chemistry: 81 posts
  • Maths: 53 posts
  • Physics: 60 posts
  • Zoology: 64 posts
  • A.B.S.T: 86 posts
  • Business Administration: 71 posts
  • E.A.F.M: 70 posts
  • Geology: 6 posts
  • Law: 25 posts
  • Economics: 103 posts
  • English: 153 posts
  • Geography: 150 posts
  • Hindi: 214 posts
  • History: 177 posts
  • Sociology: 80 posts
  • Philosophy: 11 posts
  • Political Science: 181 posts
  • Public Administration: 45 posts
  • Sanskrit: 76 posts
  • Urdu: 24 posts
  • Punjabi: 1 post
  • Library Science: 1 post
  • Psychology: 10 posts
  • Rajasthani: 6 posts
  • Sindhi: 3 posts
  • Jainology: 1 post
  • Garment Production and Export Management: 1 post
  • Military Science: 1 post
  • Art History: 2 posts
  • Museology: 2 posts
  • Drawing and Painting: 35 posts
  • Music: 18 posts
  • Applied Art: 5 posts
  • Paintings: 5 posts
  • Sculpture: 4 posts
  • Music Tabla: 2 posts
  • Agriculture: 16 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for general category is 600/-, OBC/ BC, SC/ST category is 400/-. The correction fees of application is 500/-. The fees should be paid through online mode.

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in sarkari naukri
Sign out