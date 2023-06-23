RPSC to recruit for 1913 Assistant Professor posts, registration begins on June 26 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1913 posts in the organization. RPSC to recruit for 1913 Assistant Professor posts, registration begins June 26(File Photo)

The registration process will begin on June 26 and will end on July 25, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Botany: 70 posts

Chemistry: 81 posts

Maths: 53 posts

Physics: 60 posts

Zoology: 64 posts

A.B.S.T: 86 posts

Business Administration: 71 posts

E.A.F.M: 70 posts

Geology: 6 posts

Law: 25 posts

Economics: 103 posts

English: 153 posts

Geography: 150 posts

Hindi: 214 posts

History: 177 posts

Sociology: 80 posts

Philosophy: 11 posts

Political Science: 181 posts

Public Administration: 45 posts

Sanskrit: 76 posts

Urdu: 24 posts

Punjabi: 1 post

Library Science: 1 post

Psychology: 10 posts

Rajasthani: 6 posts

Sindhi: 3 posts

Jainology: 1 post

Garment Production and Export Management: 1 post

Military Science: 1 post

Art History: 2 posts

Museology: 2 posts

Drawing and Painting: 35 posts

Music: 18 posts

Applied Art: 5 posts

Paintings: 5 posts

Sculpture: 4 posts

Music Tabla: 2 posts

Agriculture: 16 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for general category is ₹600/-, OBC/ BC, SC/ST category is ₹400/-. The correction fees of application is ₹500/-. The fees should be paid through online mode.