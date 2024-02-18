 RRB ALP 2024: Registration for 5696 vacancies closes tomorrow - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / RRB ALP 2024: Registration for 5696 vacancies closes tomorrow

RRB ALP 2024: Registration for 5696 vacancies closes tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 18, 2024 10:31 AM IST

Candidates can submit their online application forms through the official websites of their respective RRBs.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close tomorrow, February 19, the online application process for Assistant Loco Pilot (RRB ALP 2024) recruitment. Candidates can submit their online applications through the official websites of their respective RRBs.

RRB ALP 2024: Registration for 5696 posts closes tomorrow(Rajkumar)
RRB ALP 2024: Registration for 5696 posts closes tomorrow(Rajkumar)

RRB ALP 2024 is being held to fill a total of 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies under various RRBs.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

To apply for these vacancies, candidates should not be younger than 18 and older than 30 years of age as on July 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

RRB ALP 2024 application fee is 250 for SC, ST, ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minority, EBC category candidates. For all others, the application fee is 500.

The recruitment process will involve five stages: first stage Computer Based Test (CBT 1), second stage (CBT 2), Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

Candidates need to submit the following documents along with their application forms:

  • Recent, color passport photo taken against a white background, in JPEG format and within the size of 30-70 KB
  • Scanned signature in JPEG and of 30-70 KB size
  • SC, ST certificate in PDF format (if applicable). The size of the certificate should not be more than 500 kb. The SC, ST certificate is required for the purpose of free train travel pass.

In the notification, RRB asked candidates to keep at least 12 copies of the photograph as it will be required in later stages as well.

For further details such as eligibility criteria, educational qualification, exam pattern and syllabus, check the notice here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On