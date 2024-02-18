RRB ALP 2024: Registration for 5696 vacancies closes tomorrow

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close tomorrow, February 19, the online application process for Assistant Loco Pilot (RRB ALP 2024) recruitment. Candidates can submit their online applications through the official websites of their respective RRBs. RRB ALP 2024: Registration for 5696 posts closes tomorrow(Rajkumar)

RRB ALP 2024 is being held to fill a total of 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies under various RRBs.

To apply for these vacancies, candidates should not be younger than 18 and older than 30 years of age as on July 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

RRB ALP 2024 application fee is ₹ ₹250 for SC, ST, ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minority, EBC category candidates. For all others, the application fee is ₹500.

The recruitment process will involve five stages: first stage Computer Based Test (CBT 1), second stage (CBT 2), Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

Candidates need to submit the following documents along with their application forms:

Recent, color passport photo taken against a white background, in JPEG format and within the size of 30-70 KB

Scanned signature in JPEG and of 30-70 KB size

SC, ST certificate in PDF format (if applicable). The size of the certificate should not be more than 500 kb. The SC, ST certificate is required for the purpose of free train travel pass.

In the notification, RRB asked candidates to keep at least 12 copies of the photograph as it will be required in later stages as well.

For further details such as eligibility criteria, educational qualification, exam pattern and syllabus, check the notice here.