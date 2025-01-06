RRB grade 3 Technician answer key released, steps to download and direct link

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the provisional answer key for the grade 3 Technician recruitment examination. Candidates can check the answer key on the official RRB websites where they applied for the test or use the link given below. RRB Technician answer key live updates. RRB grade 3 Technician answer key released(Rajkumar)

Along with the answer key, RRBs have also shared question papers and candidates' responses.

RRB Technician grade 3 answer key: Direct link

The answer key download link will remain active up to January 11 (9 am).

According to the official notification, candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key on the payment of ₹50 per question plus applicable bank charges.

If RRBs accept the objection, the fee will be refunded after the deduction of bank charges.

The detailed procedure for raising objections, with necessary guidelines, will be available on the link provided on the RRBs' official websites.

How to download RRB Technician answer key

Go to an official RRB website. Open the Technician grade 3 (CEN 02/2024) answer key download link. Enter your login details. Submit and download the answer key.

“Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. 11.01.2025 at 09:00 AM, after which no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained. The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter,” RRBs said.

RRBs conducted the grade 3 Technician recruitment examination between December 20 and December 30, 2024.

RRBs are conducting the Technician recruitment examination for 9,144 vacancies. Of these, 1,092 are for grade 1 Signale and 8,052 are for grade 3 Technician posts. Answer keys for the grade 1 Technician exam were released previously.