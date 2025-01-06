RRB Technician Answer Key 2024 Live: Grade 3 answer key download link not opening
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) said they will release the grade 3 Technician answer key at 9 am today, January 6, on official websites. However, the answer key download link displayed on the RRB Chandigarh website is not opening. Along with the answer key, RRBs will also share question papers and candidates' responses. ...Read More
The link will remain active up to 9 am on January 11.
Candidates can also raise objections to the provisional answer key by paying ₹50 (plus applicable bank charges) per question. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded after the bank charges are deducted.
The Technician grade 3 examination was held between December 20 and December 30, 2024.
RRBs are conducting the Technician recruitment examination for 9,144 vacancies. Of these, 1,092 are for grade 1 Signale and 8,052 are for grade 3 Technician posts.
Follow live updates on RRB Technician answer key below.
RRB Technician Answer Key 2024: Objections will not be accepted after the deadline
RRBs have advised candidates to raise objections well before the final date and time (January 11, 9 a.m.). After the deadline, candidates' representations on the questions, options, keys, etc., will not be entertained.
How to download RRB Technician answer key when released
- Go to the official RRB website where you applied for the exam.
- Open the link to view answer key, question paper and responses.
- Enter the login details.
- Submit and download the answer key.
RRB Technician Answer Key 2024: Download link not working
The Technician answer key download link displayed on the RRB Chandigarh website is not opening.
“We are sorry ! The page or file you requested is not accessible. Please try after some time,” reads the displayed message.
The answer key was scheduled to be released at 9 am.
RRB Technician Answer Key 2024: Fee for raising objections
Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer on the payment of ₹50 (plus applicable bank charges) per question. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded after the bank charges are deducted.
RRB Technician Answer Key 2024 Live: Question papers, responses will be displayed along with answer key
In addition to the answer key, RRBs will also display question papers and candidates' recorded responses on the official website. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the answer key, if they have any.
RRB Technician Answer Key 2024 Live: Grade 3 answer key today
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the Technician grade 3 answer key today, January 6, at 9 am.