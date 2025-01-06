RRB Technician Answer Key 2024 Live: Grade 3 answer key download link not opening

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) said they will release the grade 3 Technician answer key at 9 am today, January 6, on official websites. However, the answer key download link displayed on the RRB Chandigarh website is not opening. Along with the answer key, RRBs will also share question papers and candidates' responses. ...Read More

The link will remain active up to 9 am on January 11.

Candidates can also raise objections to the provisional answer key by paying ₹50 (plus applicable bank charges) per question. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded after the bank charges are deducted.

The Technician grade 3 examination was held between December 20 and December 30, 2024.

RRBs are conducting the Technician recruitment examination for 9,144 vacancies. Of these, 1,092 are for grade 1 Signale and 8,052 are for grade 3 Technician posts.

Follow live updates on RRB Technician answer key below.