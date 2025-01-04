Railway Recruitment Board has announced RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 release date. The CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) question papers, responses and answer keys will be released on January 6, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the official notice on the official website of RRBs. RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 release date announced, notice here

As per the official notice, the answer key will be activated at 9 am on January 6 and will be available on website till 9 am on January 11, 2025. The objection window will also close on January 11, 2025 at 9 am.

The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment. The payment can be donw through Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/ Rupay Cards/ UPI.

Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. 11.01.2025 at 09:00 AM, after which no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained.

The Technician examination was held from December 20 to December 30, 2024. The Technician 1 answer key, question paper and responses was released on December 26 and the objection window was closed on January 31, 2024.

Through the recruitment drive, the RRB aims to fill 9144 Technician posts, 1092 of which are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 of which are for Technician Grade III. The registration for RRB Technician 2024 exam began on March 9 and concluded on April 8, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.