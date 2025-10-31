The Railway Recruitment Board has started the registration process for RRB JE Recruitment 2025 on October 31, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Engineer posts can find the direct link through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 2569 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here (Rajkumar)

The last date to apply for the post is November 30, 2025. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is December 2, 2025. The modification window will open on December 3 and will close on December 12, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2569 vacancies of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant in the organisation.

Candidates must be between 18 to 33 years as on January 1, 2026 to apply for the recruitment drive. There is relaxation in upper age limited for reserved category candidates.

Direct link to apply for RRB JE Recruitment 2025 RRB JE Recruitment 2025: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

2. Click on RRB JE Recruitment 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates except for reserved categories have to pay an examination fee of ₹500. The board will refund ₹400 duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT 1.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories will need to pay ₹250 as examination fee. It will be refunded on appearing in first CBT.

The fee should be paid through online mode only via internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI. All applicable service charges shall be borne by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.