RRB JE recruitment notification released for 2569 posts, applications begin from Oct 31 | Check key dates & more

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB, has released the official notification for the recruitment to various technical posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) under CEN No. 05/2025. RRB JE recruitment notification is out for 2569 posts. Application process will begin from October 31, 2025. (Shakti Yadav/HT file)

Eligible candidates will be able to apply on the official website of regional RRBs when the process begins.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2569 vacancies in the organization.

Important dates Online application starting date: October 31, 2025 Online application closing date: November 30, 2025 (till 11:59 PM) Last date to make application fee payment: December 2, 2025 Application correction window: December 3 to 12, 2025 Window to submit scribe details by eligible candidates: December 13 to 17, 2025. Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 33 years as on January 1, 2026 to apply for the recruitment drive. There is relaxation in upper age limited for reserved category candidates.

Pay scale:

The pay scale will come under Level 6: ₹35,400 (Initial pay)

Selection process: The recruitment process will comprise of the following stages:

First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) Document Verification (DV) Medical Examination (ME) Examination fee: Candidates except for reserved categories have to pay an examination fee of ₹ 500. The board will refund ₹ 400 duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT 1. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories will need to pay ₹ 250 as examination fee. It will be refunded on appearing in first CBT. The fee should be paid through online mode only via internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI. All applicable service charges shall be borne by the candidate. Applications received without the prescribed fee will not be considered and will be summarily rejected, the RRB said.

Candidates can know about eligibility and other details on the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.