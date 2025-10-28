UP Police Recruitment 2025: Hall tickets for SI, ASI & Computer Operator exams released, download here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB, has released the admit card for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Ministerial), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) in Uttar Pradesh Police as well as for Computer Operator Grade-A posts. UP Police Recruitment 2025: Candidates can download the hall tickets for SI, ASI & Computer Operator exams here through the direct link.

Candidates appearing for the written test can download their hall tickets from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Likewise, the Sub Inspector and ASI recruitment exam will be held on November 2, 2025. The exam will be conducted in single shift from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Missing/blurred photograph of candidates On a separate notice, the board informed that the application forms of 1172 candidates (556 candidates appearing for Computer Operator Grade-A exams, and 616 candidates taking the SI and ASI exam) have missing/inappropriate/blurred photographs.

The board has asked the candidates to bring their latest coloured passport size photograph along with the admit card on the day of exam. They must also bring an additional passport size coloured photograph to the examination centre, and only then will they be allowed to enter the examination centre.

Digital photographs of the candidates will be taken at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall. The photograph will be considered valid if no other defects are found.

Read the notice here UP Police Recruitment Exam 2025: Steps to download admit card Candidates can download the admit card by following the steps mentioned below: