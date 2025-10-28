Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    UP Police Recruitment 2025: Hall tickets for SI, ASI & Computer Operator exams released, download here

    UP Police Recruitment 2025: Candidates can download admit card for SI, ASI & Computer Operator exams here.

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 7:21 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB, has released the admit card for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Ministerial), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) in Uttar Pradesh Police as well as for Computer Operator Grade-A posts.

    UP Police Recruitment 2025: Candidates can download the hall tickets for SI, ASI & Computer Operator exams here through the direct link.
    UP Police Recruitment 2025: Candidates can download the hall tickets for SI, ASI & Computer Operator exams here through the direct link.

    Candidates appearing for the written test can download their hall tickets from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

    DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD UP POLICE SI, ASI ADMIT CARD 2025

    DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD UP POLICE COMPUTER OPERATOR GRADE-A 2025

    The board will conduct Computer Operator Grade-A recruitment exam on November 1, 2025 from 10 am to 12 noon.

    Likewise, the Sub Inspector and ASI recruitment exam will be held on November 2, 2025. The exam will be conducted in single shift from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

    Missing/blurred photograph of candidates

    On a separate notice, the board informed that the application forms of 1172 candidates (556 candidates appearing for Computer Operator Grade-A exams, and 616 candidates taking the SI and ASI exam) have missing/inappropriate/blurred photographs.

    The board has asked the candidates to bring their latest coloured passport size photograph along with the admit card on the day of exam. They must also bring an additional passport size coloured photograph to the examination centre, and only then will they be allowed to enter the examination centre.

    Digital photographs of the candidates will be taken at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall. The photograph will be considered valid if no other defects are found.

    Read the notice here

    UP Police Recruitment Exam 2025: Steps to download admit card

    Candidates can download the admit card by following the steps mentioned below:

    1. Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.
    2. On the home page, click on the link to download the SI, ASI or Computer Operator Grade-A admit card 2025.
    3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
    4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.
    5. Download the admit card.
    6. Keep a printout of the admit card for further use.

    For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPRPB.

    recommendedIcon
    Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Employment News/UP Police Recruitment 2025: Hall Tickets For SI, ASI & Computer Operator Exams Released, Download Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes