SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 News Live: Junior Associate Prelims call letters by February 10

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 News Live: State Bank of India will release the Junior Associate- Customer Support and Sales (SBI Clerk) prelims examination by tomorrow, February 10, at sbi.co.in. The prelims examination is tentatively scheduled for February 22, 27 and 28, 2025. The official website reads, "Tentative dates for conduct of Preliminary Exam are 22nd, 27th, 28th February 2025 and 1st March 2025. Link for download of Call letters for the Preliminary Exam will be published on Bank website by 10th February 2025. Candidates are advised to be in preparedness to attend the Preliminary Exam."...Read More

The SBI Clerk prelims exam will consist of 100 marks. The exam duration will be one hour.

There will be three sections in the question paper: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. One-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted if the answer is wrong.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download call letters when released

Go to sbi.co.in Navigate to the careers portal. Open the current openings page and then go to the Junior Associate section. Click on the download link for the Preliminary Examination Call Letter. Enter your login details. Check and download the admit card.

SBI will fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies through this recruitment drive.