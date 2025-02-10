Menu Explore
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 out, here's how to download from sbi.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 10, 2025 08:19 PM IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 is out. Check the steps to download from sbi.co.in.

State Bank of India has published the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 on Monday, February 10, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Junior Associate posts prelims examination can now check and download their hall tickets from SBI's official website at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Prelims admit card live updates.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Check the steps to download the hall tickets from sbi.co.in. (REUTERS)
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Check the steps to download the hall tickets from sbi.co.in. (REUTERS)

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the prelims admit card

1. Go to the official website at sbi.co.in.

2. On the home page, scroll down to the to the careers section.

3. Next, click on current openings tab.

4. Look for the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 link and click on it.

5. Enter the login details and submit.

6. Your SBI Junior Associate posts prelims examination admit card will be displayed on the screen.

7. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further need.

As per the information available on the official website, the window to download the admit cards is open till March 1, 2025.

SBI will tentatively conduct the Junior Associate preliminary examination February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025. The exam, which will be conducted online, will comprise of 100-mark Objective Tests and three sections. The total duration of the exam will be one hour.

There will be a negative marking for each incorrect answer. In other words, one-fourth of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SBI aims to fill up 13735 Junior Associate posts through this recruitment exam.

For more related details, candidates may visit the official website of SBI.

