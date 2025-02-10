Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025: Dummy admit cards releasing tomorrow, steps to check at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, will be releasing the dummy admit cards for Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025 on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Once released, candidates who applied for for Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education will be able to view the dummy hall tickets from the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025: BSEB will release the dummy admit cards on February 11, 2025. Check the steps to download hall tickets at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Notably, the window to download the dummy admit cards will be open from February 11 to February 17, 2025.

To view the hall tickets, candidates will need to entering their user ID and password.

Once opened, candidates are advised to check each and every detail printed in the dummy admit card carefully.

If any error is reflected in the sequence, the same must be corrected on the portal itself. Such corrections should be made by February 17, 2025.

Furthermore, if there is a change in the reservation category details of candidates printed on the dummy admit card, then the candidate will have to deposit the difference in the amount of fee prescribed for that category i.e. Rs. 200, the official advertisement states.

About exam pattern

Bihar DElEd exam will comprise of 120 questions, each carrying one mark. The duration of the exam will be two-and-a-half hour or 150 minutes.

Additionally, the subjects in the entrance exam include general Hindi or Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, general English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025: How to download dummy admit card

Candidates can download the dummy admit card by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. On the home page, click on link to download Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam dummy admit card 2025.

3. Enter your login credentials (User ID and Password) and submit.

4. Check the dummy admit card displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.