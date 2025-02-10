Menu Explore
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at sbi.co.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 10, 2025 07:56 PM IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 has been released at sbi.co.in. The direct link to download is given below. 

State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 on Monday, February 10, 2025. Candidates who are taking the Junior Associate posts prelims examination can download the admit card from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Prelims admit card news live updates.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 has been released at sbi.co.in. The direct link to download is given here.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 has been released at sbi.co.in. The direct link to download is given here.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter Registration number or Roll number and Password or Date of Birth.

Direct link to download SBI Clerk admit card

Notably, the window to download the admit cards is open till March 1, 2025.

Notably, the Junior Associate preliminary examination will be conducted on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025.

The online Preliminary Exam will include 100-mark Objective Tests, consist of three sections and be conducted for one hour.

For each incorrect answer, one-fourth of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted.

Furthermore, no minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual tests or for aggregate scores.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

To download the admit card, follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Navigate to the careers section on the home page.

3. On the next page, click on current openings link.

4. Next, click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the page.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Your admit card will be displayed.

7. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further need.

Notably, through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill up 13735 Junior Associate posts in the organization.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
