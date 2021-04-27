SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply for 5237 Junior Associates post on sbi.co.in

State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 notification. The application process will begin on April 27, 2021 onwards. Eligible candidates can apply for the Junior Associates post through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 17, 2021. Tjis recruitment drive will fill up 5237 posts in the organization.

Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State/UT/Special area. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application April 27, 2021 Closing date of application May 17, 2021 Pre-exam training call letter May 26, 2021 Prelims exam June 2021 Main exam July 31, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before August 16, 2021. The age limit of the candidates should be above 20 years and below 28 years of age as on April 1, 2021.

Detailed Notification here

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English language, Numerical ability, and reasoning ability.

Application fees

Candidates belonging to the General/ OBC and EWS category will have to pay ₹750/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS/DXS category are exempted from payment of fees.