SBI PO Admit Card 2025 News Live: Here's when prelims call letters are expected

SBI PO Admit Card 2025 News Live: Know when prelims call letters are expected

SBI PO Admit Card 2025 News Live: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected release the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims admit card soon. When released, candidates can download the SBI PO prelims call letter or admit card from the official website, sbi.co.in. According to the SBI PO notification, prelims admit card will be released in the third or fourth week of July and the exam will be held in July or August. The exam date will be mentioned on the admit cards. SBI PO prelims results will be announced in August/September....Read More

The SBI PO mains admit cards or call letters are scheduled to be released in August/September, and the exam is scheduled for September. The result will be declared in September or October. The psychometric test, interview, and group Exercises will be held in October or November.

SBI is conducting this recruitment drive for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 of are backlog vacancies.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: How to download the Prelims call letter

Go to the bank's official website sbi.co.in

Open the careers page and then the current openings section

Click on the Probationary Officers recruitment tab.

Open the prelims call letter download link

Enter your login details

Submit and download the admit card/call letter.