SBI RBO Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 269 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

State Bank of India will close the registration process for Retired Bank Officer posts on March 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for FLC Counsellors and FLC Directors can find the direct link through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI RBO Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 269 posts at sbi.co.in(REUTERS)

Candidates must upload all required documents (Assignment details, ID proof, age proof, etc.) failing which their application/ candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

This recruitment drive will fill up 269 posts out of which 263 posts for FLC Counsellors and 6 posts for FLC Directors.

Eligibility Criteria

FLC Counsellors: Retired Officers of the Bank/, e-ABs /other PSBs including RRBs in the Scale I and up to SMGS IV shall be considered for engagement as Financial Literacy Counsellors for the above positions. In case the required number of retired staff of our Bank/e-ABs/other PSBs are not available, then retired clerical staff from our Bank/e-Abs only may also be considered for engagement. (Officers retired in Scale I & above of SBI / e-ABs / other PSBs/RRBs & Retired Clerical staff of SBI/e-Abs to Be considered only In case Required number of Officers are Not Available ).

FLC Directors: Retired Officers of the SBI/ e-ABs /other PSBs/ RRBs (Officers retired in Scale III & IV of SBI / e-ABs / other PSBs / RRBs).

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI RBO Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

4. Apply online link will be displayed.

5. Click on the link and enter the registration details.

6. Click on submit and login to the account.

7. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

8. Click on submit and download the page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting and interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.