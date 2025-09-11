SBI Recruitment 2025: Applications open for 122 posts of Specialist Officer at sbi.co.in, check eligibility & more

The State Bank of India is inviting applications for the recruitment of 122 vacancies of Specialist Officers. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at sbi.co.in. SBI Recruitment 2025: Applications are open for 122 posts of Specialist Officer at sbi.co.in.

The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is October 2, 2025.

As per the official notification, the recruitment is for the following posts:

Manager and Deputy Manager (Products – Digital Platforms): 59 posts Manager (Credit Analyst): 63 posts

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR SBI SPECIAL OFFICER RECRUITMENT 2025 - LINK 1

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR SBI SPECIAL OFFICER RECRUITMENT 2025 - LINK 2

Eligibility Criteria:

1: For Manager and Deputy Manager (Products – Digital Platforms) Post (As on August 31, 2025)

Candidates need to hold B.E. / B. Tech. in IT/ Computers/ Computer Science/ Electronics/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunication degree.

Or

Degree in Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

Candidates should hold minimum of 60 per cent from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies.

Additionally, preference will be given to candidates with additional education in MBA / Executive MBA.

Work Experience:

Candidates should have minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in Digital Payments / Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) /FASTag / Digital Solutions / FinTech / Risk Management / Customer Relationship Management.

Those applying for Deputy Manager posts need to have minimum 3 years of experience.

2. Manager (Credit Analyst) Post (As on August 31, 2025)

Basic qualification: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution and holder of MBA (Finance) / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance) / CA / CFA / ICWA degree.

Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 3 years in Corporate Credit/High value credit as an executive in Supervisory / Management role in a Scheduled Commercial Bank / Associate or Subsidiary of a Scheduled Commercial Bank / in a Public sector or listed financial institution /company.

Post Qualification experience in corporate credit/High value credit is a must. the notification reads.

Experience should be in appraisal / assessment of Credit proposals of medium/large Corporates.

For more details on eligibility, selection process and more, read the advertisements below:

Manager and Deputy Manager (Products – Digital Platforms) Advertisement

Manager (Credit Analyst)

SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment drive:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. On the home page, click on the Careers tab, and select Join SBI. Click on the link to apply for Manager (Credit Analyst) or Manager and Deputy Manager (Products – Digital Platforms) Enter necessary details to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay online application fee. Review your application carefully, and submit. Download the confirmation order. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI.