RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Applications invited for 120 Grade ‘B’ officer posts; apply by September 30

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board has invited applications for 120 vacancies of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruitment) in the General, DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research) and DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management) cadres. RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Eligibility includes age 21-30 and specific educational qualifications. Salary starts at Rs. 78,450 plus allowances.(Shashank Parade/PTI)

The application process began on September 10, 2025, and will close on September 30, 2025 (6 pm). Applications can only be submitted online through the RBI’s official website rbi.org.in

Vacancies and exam schedule

Of the total posts, 83 vacancies are in the General cadre, 17 in DEPR, and 20 in DSIM, including backlog vacancies.

The Phase-I examination for the General cadre will be held on October 18, 2025, with Phase-II on December 6, 2025. For DEPR and DSIM, Phase-I exams are on October 19, 2025, followed by Phase-II on December 7, 2025.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on September 1, 2025. Relaxations apply for reserved categories, PwBD candidates, ex-servicemen, and those with higher qualifications.

Minimum educational qualifications are as follows:

General cadre: Graduation in any discipline with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) or post-graduation with at least 55% (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD).

DEPR: Master’s degree in Economics or Finance (minimum 55% marks; 50% for SC/ST/PwBD). A doctorate or research/teaching experience in the field is desirable.

DSIM: Master’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Econometrics, Data Science, AI, ML, Big Data Analytics, or related fields with at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD), or a four-year Bachelor’s degree with 60% marks in similar subjects.

Salary and benefits

Selected candidates will receive a starting basic pay of Rs. 78,450 per month, with gross emoluments (excluding HRA) of about Rs. 1.5 lakh per month, along with allowances.

Application fee

The fee is Rs. 850 + GST for General/OBC/EWS candidates, Rs. 100 + GST for SC/ST/PwBD, while RBI staff candidates are exempt.

Note: Candidates must go through the notification carefully before applying to check eligibility conditions etc.)