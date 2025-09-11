Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organisation. Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 Managerial posts at bankofmaharashtra.in, link here(Bloomberg/Picture for representation)

The registration process commenced on September 10 and will conclude on September 30, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection proces comprises of personal interview/ discussion. Final Selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in personal interview / discussion. The allocation of marks for personal Interview is 100. The candidate should score minimum 50 marks (45 in case of SC/ST/PwBD) to qualify in the interview.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1180/- for UR, EWS, OBC category and ₹118/- for SC, ST and PwBD category. The payment of fee can be done through online mode.

Applications once submitted will not be allowed to withdraw and fee once paid will not be refunded on any ground nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Maharashtra.