Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 Managerial posts at bankofmaharashtra.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 02:39 pm IST

Bank of Maharashtra will recruit candidates for managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply at bankofmaharashtra.in. 

Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organisation.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 Managerial posts at bankofmaharashtra.in, link here(Bloomberg/Picture for representation)
Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 Managerial posts at bankofmaharashtra.in, link here(Bloomberg/Picture for representation)

The registration process commenced on September 10 and will conclude on September 30, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection proces comprises of personal interview/ discussion. Final Selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in personal interview / discussion. The allocation of marks for personal Interview is 100. The candidate should score minimum 50 marks (45 in case of SC/ST/PwBD) to qualify in the interview.

Application Fee

The application fee is 1180/- for UR, EWS, OBC category and 118/- for SC, ST and PwBD category. The payment of fee can be done through online mode.

Applications once submitted will not be allowed to withdraw and fee once paid will not be refunded on any ground nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Maharashtra.

Detailed Notification here 

Direct link to apply here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 Managerial posts at bankofmaharashtra.in, link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On