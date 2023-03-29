Home / Education / Employment News / SCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 99 Asst Professor posts at scert.delhi.gov.in

SCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 99 Asst Professor posts at scert.delhi.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 29, 2023 06:07 PM IST

SCERT will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SCERT at scert.delhi.gov.in.

State Council of Education Research and Training, SCERT has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SCERT at scert.delhi.gov.in.

SCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 99 Asst Professor posts at scert.delhi.gov.in
SCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 99 Asst Professor posts at scert.delhi.gov.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 99 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on March 27 and will end on April 14, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification can be checked by all interested candidates on the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 45 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of computer based test/examination. The CBT will consist of objective type 150 questions with 4 multiple choice answers out of which candidate has to choose one correct answer only. Qualifying marks in written test is prescribed as 40 percent for UR, 30 percent for SC/OBC-NCL/EWS and 25% for ST.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1600/- for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates and 1100/- for Women/ SC/ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SCERT.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
scert sarkari naukri
scert sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out