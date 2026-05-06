South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Apprenticeship India at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1644 Apprentice posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, details here (Rajkumar)

This recruitment drive will fill up 1644 posts in the organisation. The registration process commenced on May 5 and will close on June 4, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. DRM Office, Raipur Division: 1363 posts

2. Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur: 281 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post must have passed Class 10 examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent with minimum 50% aggregate marks. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years as on May 5, 2026.

Selection Process Taking the average of the % age marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks and ITI examination giving equal weight age to both.

Selected candidates may be advised to bring a medical certificate at the time of document verification in the prescribed Performa as per the Apprenticeship Act 1961 and Para 4 of the Apprenticeship Rule 1992(As amended from time to time). The Medical certificate should be signed by Government authorized Doctor (GAZ), not below the rank Asstt. Surgeon of Central/State Hospital.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SECR.