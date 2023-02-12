SGPGIMS recruitment 2023: Apply for 1974 staff nurse vacancies at sgpgims.org.in

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, has invited applications for 1974 Staff Nurse vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sgpgims.org.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 1. The SGPGIMS staff nurse recruitment examination will be conducted on March 22.

SGPGIMS recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1974 vacancies of staff nurses.

SGPGIMS recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

SGPGIMS recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1180 for UR, OBC and EWs candidates. For SC/ST candidates the application fee is 708.

SGPGIMS recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) from an Indian Nursing Council/ Medical Faculty recognized Institute or University

OR

Candidates should be B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) (2-year course) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State /India Nursing Council.

OR

Candidates should possess Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council-recognized Institute/Board or council. Two years experience in a minimum 50-bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned. Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council.

SGPGIMS recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sgpgims.org.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Submit thefee and take the print for future reference.