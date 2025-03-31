SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2025: Constable written admit cards tomorrow

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will release admit cards for the written test of the Constsble recruitment examination tomorrow, March 31, When released, candidates can download their admit cards from slprbassam.in. SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2025: Constable written exam admit cards releasing tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Direct link to official website

Originally, the Assam Police Constable written admit card was scheduled to be out on March 17 and the exam was scheduled to be held on March 23. The exam date was also postponed to April 6.

SLPRB then said the exam was postponed due to administrative reasons.

“It is hereby informed to all Concerned that due to Administrative Reasons, the Written Test scheduled to be held on 23-03-2025, will now be held on 06-04-2025. Eligible Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards for the Written Test from 11 AM of 01-04-2025,” SLPRB had said in a previous notification.

When released, candidates can download the Assam Police Constable written admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.

Candidates must carry a hard copy of the admit card and a photo identity card such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID card on the exam day.

They must read and follow all the instructions given on the admit card.

SLPRB said that candidates can not appear for the written test at an exam centre different than the one allotted to him/her and mentioned on the admit card.

Additional results for PET

The board has also announced additional results for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Constable recruitment examination.

Additional results will not impact already-qualified candidates, but more candidates are now eligible to take the written examination.

In the official notification, SLPRB said the additional result has been announced due to a logical sequencing error that affected the cut-off marks.

“A rectification process was conducted due to a logical sequencing error in the software program that affected the cut-off marks for Social and Special Categories in the Merit List for Constable (AB & UB) and Constable (Communication) in pursuance of the Advertisement dated 06-10-2023,” SLPRB said.

“After necessary corrections, additional Candidates have been found eligible and included in the list for the Written Test. The number of total shortlisted Candidates are in compliance with the 1:5 criteria of available eligible candidates,” it added.