SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025: Notification out, registration begins at ssc.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025: Notification out, registration begins

The last date to apply is June 26, 2025. The last date for making online fee payment is June 27, 2025.

The correction window will open on July 1 and close on July 2, 2025. The computer-based exam (Paper 1) will be held on August 12, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill approximately 437 Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, Senior Translator and Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) for various Ministries/ Departments/Organisations of the Government of India.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The examination will consist of two papers. Paper-I will consist of Objective Type Multiple choice questions only. Based on the marks scored in the Paper-I; i.e., Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper).

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card. Online fee can be paid by candidates up to June 27, 2025.

The correction charges can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep thisin mind while answering the Question. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.