SSC GD constable vacancy position revised, check fresh details

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 20, 2023 05:07 PM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the vacancy number for the GD Constable recruitment 2022.

The number of vacancies for the GD Constable recruitment class of 2022 has been updated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Now, there are 50187 open positions, up from 24369 previously. The notice is available to candidates at the ssc.nic.in website.

The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. The answer keys were released on February 18. Candidates were able to challenge the answer keys till February 25.

SSC GD Constable Updated vacancies

ForceMale Female
BSF178833169
CISF5447613
CRPF10589580
SSB2031243
ITBP4796846
AR353368
SSF16054
Total- 50187

After the computer-based examination, which was conducted by Commission in January 2023, CAPFs will schedule and conduct the physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), detailed medical examination (DME), and review medical examination (RME).

Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

