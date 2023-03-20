The number of vacancies for the GD Constable recruitment class of 2022 has been updated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Now, there are 50187 open positions, up from 24369 previously. The notice is available to candidates at the ssc.nic.in website. SSC GD constable vacancy position revised, check fresh details(ssc.nic.in)

The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. The answer keys were released on February 18. Candidates were able to challenge the answer keys till February 25.

SSC GD Constable Updated vacancies Force Male Female BSF 17883 3169 CISF 5447 613 CRPF 10589 580 SSB 2031 243 ITBP 4796 846 AR 3533 68 SSF 160 54 Total- 50187

After the computer-based examination, which was conducted by Commission in January 2023, CAPFs will schedule and conduct the physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), detailed medical examination (DME), and review medical examination (RME).

Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.