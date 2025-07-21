SSC JE 2025 registration ends today, apply for 1,340 posts at ssc.gov.in

SSSC JE 2025: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close registrations for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) or the SSC JE 2025 examination today, July 21. Eligible candidates can apply for SSC JE 2025 on ssc.gov.in. SSC JE 2025 registration ends today

SSC JE 2025: Direct link to apply

SSC JE 2025: Important dates

SSC started the online application process for this recruitment drive on June 30. As per the schedule, the application fee can be paid up to 11 pm tomorrow, July 22.

The commission will open the SSC JE application form correction window on August 1 and close it on August 2.

The Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I) is tentatively scheduled for October 27 to 31 and the Computer Based Examination (Paper-II) is tentatively scheduled for January-February, next year.

Also read: MCC NEET UG counselling registration from today at mcc.nic.in, check important dates

Candidates who face any difficulty in filling out the application form can contact the toll-free helpline number 180 030 93063.

This recruitment drive is for 1,340 tentative vacancies. The final vacancies, post- and category-wise, will be announced later on the official website.

Also read: SSC MTS 2025 registration ends soon, apply at ssc.gov.in

For post-wise eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, etc, candidates can check the official website.

Candidates need to pay ₹100 to apply for this recruitment drive. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.