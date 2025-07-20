SSC MTS 2025 registration ends soon, apply at ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2025: The online registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination (SSC MTS 2025) conducted by the Staff Selection Commission will end soon. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the SSC MTS, Havaldar examination 2025 on ssc.gov.in up to July 24 at ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS 2025 registration ends soon at ssc.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Through this recruitment exam, SSC will fill 1075 Havaldar vacancies. Details about the MTS vacancies will be announced later.

As per the schedule, the application fee payment window will close on July 25.

Corrections in the application forms will be allowed between July 29 and 31.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar Computer-Based examination will be conducted from September 20 to October 24.

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates need to be between 18-25 yearsof age on August 1, 2025 to apply for the MTS posts. For Havaldar and a few MTS posts, they should be between 18-27 years old on the cut-off date. Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible reserved category candidates. For more details, they can check the exam notification.

To apply for this recruitment drive, candidates must pass Class 10 or its equivalent examination on or before the cut-off date (August 1, 2025).

The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation don't need to pay the exam fee.

The SSC MTS examination will consist of a computer-based examination (CBE) and for the Havaldar post, the examination will comprise of a CBE, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

The CBE will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Candidates can check the official website for further details.