SSC JE 2025 registration for 1,340 vacancies ends tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 12:55 pm IST

Eligible candidates can apply for SSC JE 2025 on ssc.gov.in. The direct link is given below.

SSSC JE 2025: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close registrations for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) recruitment examination, 2025 tomorrow, July 21. Eligible candidates can apply for SSC JE 2025 on ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE 2025 registration for 1,340 vacancies ends tomorrow
SSC JE 2025 registration for 1,340 vacancies ends tomorrow

SSC JE 2025: Direct link to apply

SSC JE 2025: Important dates

Application process started on: June 30

Application process ends on: July 21

Last date and time to pay application fee: July 22 (11 pm)

Application form correction window: August 1 to 2

Tentative dates for the Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I): October 27 to 31

Tentative dates for the Computer Based Examination (Paper-II): January-February, 2026

Candidates who face any difficulty in filling the application form can contact the toll-free helpline number 180 030 93063.

This recruitment drive is for 1,340 tentative vacancies. The final vacancies, post- and category-wise, will be announced later on the official website.

The age limit for SSC JE recruitment are different for each post. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

The application fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

The SSC JE Computer-Based Examination will have two papers.

SubjectNumber of Questions / Maximum MarksDuration
General Intelligence and Reasoning50/ 502 hours
General Awareness50/ 50
Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C: General Engineering (Mechanical)100/ 100
SubjectNumber of Questions / Maximum MarksDuration
Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C: General Engineering (Mechanical)100/ 3002 hours
SSC JE 2025 registration for 1,340 vacancies ends tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, link to apply
